HATE Debut “Sea Of Rubble” Lyric Video

Polish extreme black/death metallers, Hate, have released a lyric video for “Sea Of Rubble”, a track from their new album, Tremendum, released May 5th via Napalm Records. The clip is available for streaming below.

Tremendum is available as CD Digipak and LP Gatefold. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Asuric Being”

“Indestructible Pillar”

“Svarog's Mountain”

“Numinosum”

“Fidelis Ad Mortem”

“Into Burning Gehenna”

“Sea Of Rubble”

“Ghostforce”

“Walk Through Fire”

“Hearts Of Steel” (Bonus Track)

“Sea Of Rubble” lyric video:

“Walk Through Fire”:

“Numinosum” video:

“Asuric Being” lyric video:

Hate lineup:

Atf Sinner - Guitar, Vocals

Pavulon - Drums

Apeiron - Bass (live)

Domin - Guitar (live)