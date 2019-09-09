HATE ETERNAL - "All Hope Destroyed" Guitar Playthrough With ERIK RUTAN; Video

Hate Eternal's Erik Rutan has shared a guitar playthrough video for the track "All Hope Destroyed". The song is taken from the band's 2018 release, Upon Desolate Sands. The video can be found below.

Speaking about the clip, Rutan comments; "This has been a long time coming, and something many people have asked me about me for years. I've always wanted to do a guitar play through. The time has arrived and I'm super excited about it! I could not think of a better song off our new album to release a play through for than 'All Hope Destroyed.' It showcases some of my different styles, techniques and approaches that I use as a rhythm and lead guitarist. I hope everyone enjoys it. Cheers!"

Nile are set to embark a European tour, along with Hate Eternal, Vitriol, and Omophagia.

Hate Eternal states: "We are super excited to get back on the road with our great friends in Nile touring across Europe in Sept/Oct! Joining us will be Vitriol and Omophagia to complete this vicious death metal package. We will be playing a few new songs off of our latest album Upon Desolate Sands, as well as songs from the rest of our catalog. This will be the only Hate Eternal tour of the year so we hope to see you all out there!"

Tour dates:

September

10 - Warszawa, Poland - Progresja

11 - Poznań, Poland - U Bazyla

12 - Kraków, Poland - ZetPeTe

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

15 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

17 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

18 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connection

19 - Milano, Italy - Slaughter Club

20 - Rome, Italy - Largo

21 - San Dona di Piave, Italy - Revolver

23 - France (TBC)

24 - Manchester, England - Club Academy

25 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay

26 - London, England - The Dome

27 - Mons, Belgium - Lotto Mons Expo Club

28 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

29 - Essen, Germany - Turock

October

1 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

2- Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

3 - Bad Oeynhausen, Germany - Alte Druckerei

4 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Way Of Darkness Festival

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

6 - Wrocław, Poland - Zaklęte Rewiry