HATE ETERNAL Streaming New Song "All Hope Destroyed"

Florida death metal legends Hate Eternal will release their new album, Upon Desolate Sands, on October 26th via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album via the following links, and listen to the new song "All Hope Destroyed" below.

- North America

- Europe

- Bandcamp

The album artwork was created by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Atheist).

Tracklisting:

"The Violent Fury"

"What Lies Beyond"

"Vengeance Striketh"

"Nothingness Of Being"

"All Hope Destroyed"

"Portal Of Myriad"

"Dark Age Of Ruin"

"Upon Desolate Sands"

"For Whom We Have Lost"

"All Hope Destroyed":

"Nothingness Of Being":

"What Lies Beyond":

Catch Hate Eternal live with Cannibal Corpse this winter in the US. The tour will run from November 2nd through December 6th with additional support provided by Harm's Way.

Dates:

November

2 - The Music Farm - Columbia, SC

3 - Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

4 - Shaka's Live - Norfolk, VA

5 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA

7 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

8 - Fete - Providence, RI

9 - White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ

10 - Anthology - Rochester, NY

11 - Skully's - Columbus, OH

13 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

14 - Civic Music Hall - Toledo, OH

15 - The Castle Theater - Bloomington, IL

16 - Durty Nelly's - Palatine, IL

17 - The Majestic Theater - Madison, WI

18 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

20 - The Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

21 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

23 - House of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

24 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

25 - The Varsity Theater - Baton Rouge, LA

27 - Cosmic Charlies - Lexington, KY

28 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

29 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

30 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

December

1 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO

3 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

4 - Georgia Theater - Athens, GA

5 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

6 - The Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Lineup:

Erik Rutan - Guitars /Vocals

J.J Hrubovcak - Bass / Vocals

Hannes Grossmann - Drums

(Photo - Alex Morgan Imaging.com)