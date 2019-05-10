HATE Launch Trailer For Upcoming "Sovereign Sanctity" Music Video

On June 14th, Hate will release their 11th full-length, Auric Gates Of Veles, via Metal Blade Records. A music video for the first single, "Sovereign Sanctity", will be released soon. In the meantime, watch a teaser below:

An audio stream for "Sovereign Sanctity" can be found below. The new album can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- jewelcase-CD

- limited edition digipak-CD (EU exclusive - includes 2 bonus tracks)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- slate blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- white / black marbled vinyl (Napalm exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- black / white splatter vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- black / white split vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- grey / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available

Since 1991, Hate have lived up to their name, responsible for some of the angriest and most ruthless death metal unleashed upon the world. With 2017's Tremendum, they took a step toward a darker, more atmospheric, black metal-oriented style and began exploring Slavonic mysticism, and new album Auric Gates Of Veles boldly continues in that direction.

"We wanted to go deeper into the subject, both musically and lyrically," asserts vocalist/guitarist ATF Sinner. "We also wanted to record a sharper and better defined rhythm section, a more death metal-oriented one. When it comes to guitar sound, it was meant to be a wall of sonic destruction with dark ambient elements in the background."

To say that they achieved that which they set out to create is an understatement, for Auric Gates Of Veles is a titanic record that is both more organic and dynamic sounding, and may well be the finest of their storied career.

With the ominous rumble that heralds the commencement of opener "Seventh Manvantara" giving way to a squall of guitars and blastbeats, it is clear that Hate are playing at the top of their game. Progressing through the rampant thrashing and wide open spaces of "The Volga's Veins", the haunting, crushing grooves of the title track, the equally sinister and tragic sounds of "Salve Ignis" and concluding with the raw black metal of closer "Generation Sulphur", it is a diverse record, not content to rehash the same idea eight times. The centerpiece of the album is arguably the six and a half minute epic thunder of "Sovereign Sanctity", which demands the full attention of the listener from start to finish.

"We wanted the songs to sound like anthems, and 'Sovereign Sanctity' is a perfect example of such a song. I think it's also one of the best we have written in years," Sinner states.

Auric Gates Of Veles tracklisting:

"Seventh Manvantara"

"Triskhelion"

"The Volga's Veins"

"Sovereign Sanctity"

"Path To Arkhen"

"Auric Gates Of Veles"

"Salve Ignis"

"Generation Sulphur"

"In The Shrine Of Veles" (Pre-Production) *ltd. digi bonus track

"Path To Arkhen" (Pre-Production) *ltd. digi bonus track

"Sovereign Sanctity":

Before the release of Auric Gates Of Veles, Hate will be touring across North America with Belphegor, Dark Funeral, and Incantation as part of the annual Devastation ON The Nation trek, in addition to appearing at various European festivals. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Hate lineup:

ATF Sinner - vocals, guitars

Pavulon - drums

Apeiron - bass (session)

Domin - guitar (session)

(Photo - Daniel Rusilowicz)