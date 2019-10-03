HATE - Polish Death Metal Mystics To Support BATUSHKA On Upcoming North American Tour

Poland's Hate will support Metal Blade labelmates Batushka on their impending North American Pilgrimage tour. Set to commence on November 29th in Toronto, the trek will coil its way through eighteen cities, coming to a close on December 21st in Los Angeles. See all confirmed dates below.

Comments founding vocalist Adam Buszko (aka Sinner), "We here at the Hate camp are very excited and proud to announce our next onslaught on North American shores. We will be joining the North American Pilgrimage tour with Batushka bringing a longer set and a full production with us. Finally, we'll be able to bring The Auric Gates Of Veles to the American and Canadian public as it should be: with zero compromises and in full force."

Confirmed Dates:

November

29 — Toronto, ON — Opera House

30 — Montreal, QC — Corona Theatre

December

1 — Cambridge, MA — Sinclair

3 — New York, NY — Gramercy Theatre

4 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

5 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Sound Stage

6 — Millvale, PA — Mr. Smalls Theatre

7 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrews Hall

9 — St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall

10 — Chicago, IL — Metro

11 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theatre

13 — Denver, CO — Oriental Theater

14 — Salt Lake City, UT — In The Venue

16 — Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom

17 — Vancouver, BC — Richshaw

18 — Seattle, WA — Neumos

20 — San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom

21 — Los Angeles, CA — The Fonda

Hate will be touring in support of their eleventh full-length, Auric Gates Of Veles, released in June via Metal Blade Records.

"Sovereign Sanctity" video: