HATE Release Lyric Video For New Track “Asuric Being”

Polish extreme black/death metallers, Hate, will release their new album, Tremendum, on May 5th via Napalm Records. A lyric video for the album’s lead track, “Asuric Being”, is available for streaming below.

The sheer amount of fierceness on the upcoming album is beyond anything Hate have ever done before. Fast and well-defined songs set a new standard in the band's songwriting, while the structure of the songs let you submerge in them as soon as you press play.

Band leader Atf Sinner on the story behind “Asuric Being”: “The lyric for “Asuric Being” is inspired by Rudolf Steiner's philosophical concept of Asuras - Spirit of Darkness or spirit of Self-hood (egoism). It has a lot of archaic references and a history that long pre-dates Christianity. A truly great concept that has become a big source of inspiration to me. As for the music, you may notice how much we have refined the formula since Crusade. Tremendum is a profound, organic and adventurous album. We are really proud of it!”

On the album artwork, created by Daniel Rusiłowicz: "The drawing on the cover depicts a nighthawk (Polish: lelek), a nocturnal bird that was treated with great respect by Slavic tribes in pre-Christian times. Nighthawks were believed to bring souls to this world and take them away from dying people. In that case they gathered in big numbers screeching for long hours. So they were called “messengers of death”. As this album has different Slavic references, we chose Nighthawk as a symbol that best conveys its meaning."

The material's title Tremendum (eeriness and the fear of the holy) refers to an archaic notion of holiness, which is both good and evil. And you will have absolutely no doubt which part of it this band represents.

Tracklisting:

“Asuric Being”

“Indestructible Pillar”

“Svarog's Mountain”

“Numinosum”

“Fidelis Ad Mortem”

“Into Burning Gehenna”

“Sea Of Rubble”

“Ghostforce”

“Walk Through Fire”

“Hearts Of Steel” (Bonus Track)

“Asuric Being” lyric video:

Tremendum will be available as CD Digipak and LP Gatefold. Pre-order here.

Hate lineup:

Atf Sinner - Guitar, Vocals

Pavulon - Drums

Apeiron - Bass (live)

Domin - Guitar (live)

(Photo - Daniel Rusiłowicz)