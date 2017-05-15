HATE Release Official Drum Playthrough Video For “Indestructible Pillar”

Polish extreme black/death metallers, Hate, released their new album, Tremendum, on May 5th via Napalm Records. An official drum playthrough video for the album track “Indestructible Pillar” can be seen below:

Tremendum is available as CD Digipak and LP Gatefold. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Asuric Being”

“Indestructible Pillar”

“Svarog's Mountain”

“Numinosum”

“Fidelis Ad Mortem”

“Into Burning Gehenna”

“Sea Of Rubble”

“Ghostforce”

“Walk Through Fire”

“Hearts Of Steel” (Bonus Track)

“Walk Through Fire”:

“Numinosum” video:

“Asuric Being” lyric video:

Hate lineup:

Atf Sinner - Guitar, Vocals

Pavulon - Drums

Apeiron - Bass (live)

Domin - Guitar (live)