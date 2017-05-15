HATE Release Official Drum Playthrough Video For “Indestructible Pillar”
May 15, 2017, a minute ago
Polish extreme black/death metallers, Hate, released their new album, Tremendum, on May 5th via Napalm Records. An official drum playthrough video for the album track “Indestructible Pillar” can be seen below:
Tremendum is available as CD Digipak and LP Gatefold. Order here.
Tracklisting:
“Asuric Being”
“Indestructible Pillar”
“Svarog's Mountain”
“Numinosum”
“Fidelis Ad Mortem”
“Into Burning Gehenna”
“Sea Of Rubble”
“Ghostforce”
“Walk Through Fire”
“Hearts Of Steel” (Bonus Track)
“Walk Through Fire”:
“Numinosum” video:
“Asuric Being” lyric video:
Hate lineup:
Atf Sinner - Guitar, Vocals
Pavulon - Drums
Apeiron - Bass (live)
Domin - Guitar (live)