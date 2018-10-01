HATE SQUAD To Release Reborn From Ashes Album In December; Details Revealed

They're back! Germany's Hate Squad will release their new album, Reborn From Ashes, on December 7th via Massacre Records. The album will be available as CD Digipak, limited vinyl LP, stream and download.

The album was produced, mixed and mastered by Eike O. Freese at Hamburg's Chameleon Studios. Hiko Kramer is responsible for the cover artwork.

But don't let the cover artwork fool you: Reborn From Ashes is a monster of an album, and exactly the massive hate-bomb that all Hate Squad supporters worldwide hoped for over the last few years.

Tracklisting:

"Against All Odds"

"Death List"

"Amok"

"Reborn From Ashes"

"Retaliation Promise"

"Until I Die"

"Regain The Strength"

"Know Your Enemy"

"Hate Factory"

"2 Miles Behind Enemy Lines"

"Fuck Cancer!"

Live dates:

November

3 - Hannover, Germany - Béi Chéz Heinz (Hannover Metal Fest)

August

24-28 - Palma De Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Cruise

(Photo - Rene Budde)