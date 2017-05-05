HATE Streaming “Walk Through Fire” Track; Tremendum Album Out Now

Polish extreme black/death metallers, Hate, release their new album, Tremendum, today (May 5th) via Napalm Records. The album track “Walk Through Fire” is available for streaming below.

The sheer amount of fierceness on the upcoming album is beyond anything Hate have ever done before. Fast and well-defined songs set a new standard in the band's songwriting, while the structure of the songs let you submerge in them as soon as you press play.

The material's title Tremendum (eeriness and the fear of the holy) refers to an archaic notion of holiness, which is both good and evil. And you will have absolutely no doubt which part of it this band represents.

Tremendum is available as CD Digipak and LP Gatefold. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Asuric Being”

“Indestructible Pillar”

“Svarog's Mountain”

“Numinosum”

“Fidelis Ad Mortem”

“Into Burning Gehenna”

“Sea Of Rubble”

“Ghostforce”

“Walk Through Fire”

“Hearts Of Steel” (Bonus Track)

“Walk Through Fire”:

“Numinosum” video:

“Asuric Being” lyric video:

Hate lineup:

Atf Sinner - Guitar, Vocals

Pavulon - Drums

Apeiron - Bass (live)

Domin - Guitar (live)

(Photo - Daniel Rusiłowicz)