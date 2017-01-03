HATE UNBOUND Announce Plague Album; “Baptized In Lies” Track Streaming

Somewhere in the dark depths of death and thrash metal, lies the inspiration for Hate Unbound's new album Plague. Those influences remained constant throughout Hate Unbound's writing and arranging process which is a collaborative effort between all members of the band.

Plague was recorded, mixed and mastered during the spring and summer of 2016 at Elaire Studios which is located in the shadow of the decaying city of Detroit, Michigan.

Hate Unbound's Plague is a tribute to, as well as a continuation of, all things heavy. And a salute to all headbangers everywhere. Plague is released February 17th via Inverse Records. Listen to the tack “Baptized In Lies” via the Bandcamp player below.

Tracklisting:

“Baptized In Lies”

“Cut”

“Suffering”

“Burn Your Idols”

“Soiled”

“Puncture”

“Plague”

“I, Martyr”

“Grey Skies”

“The Fallen”

“Baptized In Lies”:

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://hateunbound.bandcamp.com/track/baptised-in-lies" href="http://hateunbound.bandcamp.com/track/baptised-in-lies">Baptised in Lies by Hate Unbound</a>

Spread The Plague Tour dates:

April

13 – New Haven, IL

14 – Chicago, IL

15 – Milwaukee, IL

16 – Des Moines, IA

17 – Peoria, IL

18 – St. Louis, MO

19 – Nashville, TN

20 – Louisville, KY

21 – Pittsburgh, PA

22 – Cleveland, OH

23 – Toledo, OH