HATEBREED Announce Monsters Of Mosh US Tour With AFTER THE BURIAL, HAVOK, CREEPING DEATH

Hatebreed have announced a new run of US headline tour dates for 2020. The Connecticut hardcore titans will hit the road with After The Burial, Havok and Creeping Death in May. Tickets for the Monsters of Mosh Tour go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 AM, local time at hatebreed.com/tour.

Dates:

May

1 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall #

2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club #

3 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy Nightclub #@

4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

5 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

7 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

8 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

9 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

10 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

# - no After The Burial, Creeping Death

@ - with Battlecross

Hatebreed recently released their new single, "When The Blade Drops", via Nuclear Blast Records.

"This is just a taste of what's to come and we're definitely going hard on this one," says frontman Jamey Jasta. "The speed, intensity, and brutality that people have come to expect from us is on full display. Can't wait to play this one live and see the pit erupt."

Note: This is a stand alone single that is not a part of the upcoming Hatebreed album. Get the single on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, etc. here, and check out an official lyric video below:

LAUNCH Music Conference And Festival has announced the addition of Hatebreed to the list of performers slated to appear at this year's event. The Grammy-nominated quintet will play on Saturday, May 2 at Chameleon Club in Downtown Lancaster, PA.

LAUNCH director and founder Jeremy L. Weiss says, "The LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival parent company, The CI Companies, has had the pleasure of producing Hatebreed shows several times over the last couple decades. They are a colossal force in metal and hardcore music, and a big-time personal favorite! Easily some of the best dudes in the business, to boot. Love what they add to LAUNCH, and how this year's event has such incredible musical diversity, and choice for attendees, top-down!"

Tickets now available here.

Celebrating its 12th year, The LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival will once again take over Historic Downtown Lancaster April 30-May 3, 2020.

2020 Single-Day, Weekend and VIP passes are available for purchase at www.LaunchMusicConference.com. Bands/artists/media/industry can also register, submit to perform and book lodging at www.LaunchMusicConference.com.

Hatebreed will support Parkway Drive on their upcoming European tour alongside Stick To Your Guns, and Venom Prison. Jamey Jasta states, "We are very excited to be on the 'Viva The Underdogs' tour with Parkway Drive, Stick To Your Guns, and Venom Prison in April 2020. The first time ever for Parkway Drive and Hatebreed to team up - we are honoured and excited. We'll see you in the pit!"

The tour will kick off on April 1 in Hamburg’s Sporthalle and conclude at the legendary SSE Arena Wembley in London on April 18. Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

April

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

3 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

4 - Zürich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

6 - Budapest, Hungary - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

7 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

9 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

11 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

13 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Lu Rockhal

15 - Paris, France - Zenith

16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

18 - London, England - The SSE Arena Wembley