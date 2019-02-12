HATEBREED Announce Second Leg of 25th Anniversary Tour; Guests Include OBITUARY, MADBALL, AGNOSTIC FRONT, PRONG, SKELETAL REMAINS

Hatebreed remain one of the most relevant and impactful acts in the hard rock and metal scenes. The Connecticut band will celebrate 25 years of ruthless breakdowns, pit-stirring anthems, and poignant lyrics across eight albums and consistently sold-out shows in 2019.

The band, which has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured worldwide attraction on countless festivals and high-profile tours from OZZFest to Warped Tour to Download, will commemorate two-plus decades by embarking on a 25th anniversary tour.

The second leg of dates has just been announced and will hit the midwest and West Coast in May. The second leg will feature support from Obituary, Madball, Prong, and Skeletal Remains from May 7th through May 15th. Agnostic Front will replace Madball on the dates that run from May 17th through May 26th. Tickets for the second leg go on sale on Friday, February 15th at 10 AM, local time. VIP upgrades for select dates go on sale on February 25th.

The first leg of the tour kicks off on April 4th in Philadelphia and runs through April 20th in the band's home state. It will feature support from Obituary and Cro-Mags, two bands that Hatebreed have covered in their career and who have influenced the signature and instantly recognizable Hatebreed sound. Terror and Fit for an Autopsy will round out this "can't miss" juggernaut of a lineup.

"I can't believe it's been 25 years already," said Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta. "We're excited to bring out this massive tour package with some of our favorite bands. Every band on this bill is a headliner in their own right. The show will be run festival-style with bands you don't want to miss playing early. Activate the pit!"

"There's something special about being able to take out bands who influenced your own band," said guitarist Frank Novinec. "This is the kind of stuff you dream about as a kid. We are truly honored to bring this package to everyone as part of our 25-year anniversary."

All confirmed Hatebreed tour dates are below.

Leg 1: Featuring Obituary, Cro-Mags, Terror, Fit For An Autopsy

March

7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*

8 - Costa Mesa, CA - MusInk Festival%

April

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall**

5 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

6 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

9 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

10 - Detroit, MI - Harpos Concert Theatre

11 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts ^

15 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

17 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

19 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

20 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

* With Bleeding Through, Asesino, + Strife

** Featuring Municipal Waste (No Obituary)

^ No Obituary

% Festival Date; Hatebreed Only

Leg 2: With Obituary, Madball, Prong, Skeletal Remains

May

7 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

8 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

9 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

14 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

15 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre



Leg 2: With Obituary, Agnostic Front, Prong, Skeletal Remains

May

17 - Portland, OR -Crystal Ballroom

18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

21 - Las Vegas, NV- House of Blues

22 - Tempe, AZ -The Marquee

24 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

25 - Pryor, OK-Rocklahoma%

26 - Dallas, TX- Gas Monkey Live!

% Festival Date; Hatebreed Only