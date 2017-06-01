HATEBREED, CROWBAR, WHITECHAPEL, PRONG Added To All-Inclusive Destination Festival, Metal Maya

Hatebreed, Crowbar, Whitechapel, Prong, Kyng and Oni have been added to the music lineup for the first annual Metal Maya, a four-day all-inclusive heavy metal destination festival vacation from October 29th - November 2nd at the luxurious Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun, just south of Cancun in the paradise of Puerto Morelos on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. In addition, Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler joins Metal Maya as an event host.

The overall Metal Maya music lineup is as follows: Anthrax, Hatebreed, Overkill, Superjoint (with Philip Anselmo), heavy metal all-star band Metal Allegiance, Death Angel, Whitechapel, Crowbar, Prong, Kyng, Otep, Tim “Ripper” Owens, and Oni.

Alex Skolnick (Testament) and Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah) have been added to the Metal Allegiance band lineup, which already includes: Phil Demmel (Machine Head), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Gary Holt (Slayer/Exodus), Mark Menghi, Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, Transatlantic, Flying Colors, The Neal Morse Band), Steve “Zetro” Souza (Exodus), Ryan Waste (Municipal Waste), and more special guests. Metal Maya will be hosted by SiriusXM’s own Jose Mangin.

Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta says, “We’re honored to have been invited to play at the inaugural Metal Maya in Cancun this October. We plan on losing our minds for a few days in Mexico, and we’d love for you to join us…and to top it all off…free booze!”

“Kyng is honored to be a part of this festival, and share the stage with all of the gut-wrenching bands that have inspired us to play heavy music,” says Kyng singer/guitarist Eddie Veliz. “To top it off, this will happen in our motherland! Can't wait for Metal Maya!”

Metal Maya is the perfect place to celebrate Halloween - complete with bands trick or treating at your door - and Dia de los Muertos (Day Of The Dead), and will feature performances from over a dozen bands in a tropical paradise. Host Philip H. Anselmo will curate select cuts from his personal collection for a special Halloween Horror Movie night to drive a stake through the heart of Halloween!

Metal Maya packages start at only $1399 per person and are on sale now at MetalMaya.com.

Metal Maya will also offer once-in-a-lifetime scenic excursions hosted by Metal Maya artists to complement your daily rock and relaxation schedule. From touring the scenic ancient caves of Rio Secreto, to jungle bound adventures and world-class snorkeling and fishing sites, the Riviera Maya is rich with the region’s Mayan spirit and adventurous tropical surroundings. To add a little “Metal to the Maya,” Metal Maya will provide guest hosts to accompany attendees on the excursions. Metal Maya excursions include ATV Riding with Metal Allegiance at Emotions Native Park, Deep Sea Fishing with Death Angel, and the Rio Secreto tour with KYNG, Otep and Jose Mangin.

Tickets for Metal Maya excursions go on sale Tuesday, June 20th at MetalMaya.com. Details are as follows:

ATV Riding with Metal Allegiance at Emotions Native Park - 40 guests maximum capacity

Feel the thrill of driving an ATV through the Mayan jungle trails! An exciting route will take you to explore caves and discover authentic Mayan vestiges where you can learn about the lifestyle of the ancient residents of Playa del Carmen.

Deep Sea Fishing with Death Angel - 30 guests maximum capacity

Experience world-renowned fishing in one of the most exciting big game locations in the world at Marina El Cid. Enjoy the picturesque Mexican Caribbean while a private boat guides you to the prime spots famous for their extensive variety of fish, like sailfish, white and blue marlin, mahi mahi, king mackerel, wahoo, barracuda, amberjack and more.

Rio Secreto with Kyng, Otep and Jose Mangin - 50 guests maximum capacity

Experience a unique natural treasure in one of the most incredible locations in the Riviera Maya. Enter this natural museum filled with a kaleidoscope of speleothems and walk amidst the thousands of stalactites and stalagmites found in this protected natural reserve. Learn and marvel in this ancient, magical subterranean world that until now has remained unexplored for millions of years.

Metal Maya guests will also have the opportunity to attend a special artist-hosted dinner. Look for details soon.

In other news, Keep The Beat Alive has teamed with Metal Maya to give away a grand prize trip for two to Metal Maya. Enter to win through June 15th at this location.

The Keep The Beat Alive grand prize winner will receive a suite for two adults at Metal Maya, two round trip economy airfares from within the continental United States, and ground transportation between Now Sapphire and Cancun Airport. Keep The Beat Alive is a non-profit dedicated to eliminating premature cardiac death in touring professionals. Through education, training and aggressive utilization of health care services, Keep The Beat Alive hopes to significantly cut the incidence of cardiac death. Visit www.KeepTheBeatAlive.org for more details.

Metal Allegiance and Nuclear Blast are also offering a special promotion for Metal Maya attendees. Those who book a reservation at www.MetalMaya.com using promo code “METAL ALLEGIANCE” will be entered to win one of three prize packages: guitar autographed by Metal Allegiance and opportunity to attend part of a private rehearsal, private dinner with Metal Allegiance, or an ATV excursion with Metal Allegiance.

Metal Maya guests will enjoy luxury accommodations, and tickets include gourmet meals, and all beverages (including alcohol). The all-inclusive heavy metal dest-fest vacation will feature bands performing on multiple stages in an intimate environment with only 1,000 guests, artist-hosted events, onsite activities, excursions and tours (available for additional fees), theme nights and more.

Guests will enjoy festive celebrations on both Halloween (October 31) and the traditional Mexican Dia de los Muertos (November 1), when guests are encouraged to dress up in calaca (skull) masks and sugar skull makeup.

Ground transportation from Cancun airport is included with all Metal Maya vacation packages. In addition, for those who want to extend their stay at Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun, discounted rooms will be available to Metal Maya guests just before and after the event. Please note that single day passes will not be available, as this is a full vacation package.