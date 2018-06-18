HATEBREED Drummer MATT BYRNE Featured In New Dream Tour Episode - "I Would Love To Tour With METALLICA"; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series Dream Tour, Hatebreed drummer Matt Byrne discusses his ultimate tour lineup:

Byrne can be seen below in recent episodes of Tour Tips (Top 5), and Crazy Tour Stories:

Hatebreed, as well as Bloodbath, will support Kreator and Dimmu Borgir when they team up for a big European co-headlining run in winter 2018. The tour will take place from November 30th - December 16th. Tickets are on sale now.

Stated Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta: "We're honored and excited to share the stage with such influential and important bands. In a world where everyone seems so divided it‘s important for heavy music to unify and inspire. This tour has something for everyone! Death, black, thrash and crossover. Prepare to rage, see you in the pit!"

Tour dates:

November

30 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

December

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

3 - Paris, France - L‘Olympia

4 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

6 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

7 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

12 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Kolo Hall

14 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

15 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

16 - London, UK - Roundhouse