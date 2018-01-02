HATEBREED Drummer MATT BYRNE Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video
January 2, 2018, 10 hours ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Hatebreed drummer Matt Byrne shows off the gear he uses onstage:
Hatebreed's January live dates are listed below. Find the band's complete live itinerary at this location.
January
18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus
19 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Rondá
20 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk
21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
23 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
24 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono
25 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Stadthalle
26 - Torhou, Belgium - De House
27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
28 - London, UK - at O2 Forum Kentish