HATEBREED Drummer MATT BYRNE Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Hatebreed drummer Matt Byrne shows off the gear he uses onstage:

Hatebreed's January live dates are listed below. Find the band's complete live itinerary at this location.

January

18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

19 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Rondá

20 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk

21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

23 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

24 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono

25 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Stadthalle

26 - Torhou, Belgium - De House

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

28 - London, UK - at O2 Forum Kentish