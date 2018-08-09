HATEBREED Drummer MATT BYRNE Guests On New Episode Of First Concert Ever; Video
August 9, 2018, 37 minutes ago
On this episode of DTB’s First Concert Ever, Hatebreed drummer Matt Byrne chats about the first concert he ever went to.
This fall, Gwar and Hatebreed will co-headline The Gore, Core, Metal And More Tour. Support will come from Miss May I, Ringworm and American Sharks. These shows begin October 17th in Buffalo, NY and run through October 28th in Peoria, IA.
"Autumn is a lovely time of year to team up with Gwar and crush every city in our path. There will be mosh pits, blood, carnage and chaos," says Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta.
Gwar / Hatebreed co-headline dates:
October
7 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
9 - Lawrence, KS - Granda Theater
10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
12 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
13 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory (Hatebreed Headlines)
15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
18 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
19 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
24 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
25 - Sauget, IL - Pops
26 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
27 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
28 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall