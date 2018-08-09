HATEBREED Drummer MATT BYRNE Guests On New Episode Of First Concert Ever; Video

On this episode of DTB’s First Concert Ever, Hatebreed drummer Matt Byrne chats about the first concert he ever went to.

This fall, Gwar and Hatebreed will co-headline The Gore, Core, Metal And More Tour. Support will come from Miss May I, Ringworm and American Sharks. These shows begin October 17th in Buffalo, NY and run through October 28th in Peoria, IA.

"Autumn is a lovely time of year to team up with Gwar and crush every city in our path. There will be mosh pits, blood, carnage and chaos," says Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta.

Gwar / Hatebreed co-headline dates:

October

7 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

9 - Lawrence, KS - Granda Theater

10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

13 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory (Hatebreed Headlines)

15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

19 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

24 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

25 - Sauget, IL - Pops

26 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

27 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

28 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall