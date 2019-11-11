HATEBREED Frontman JAMEY JASTA - The Lost Chapters Volume 2 Due In December; "When The Contagion Is You" Featuring TRIVIUM's MATTHEW K. HEAFY Streaming Now

The name "Jasta" represents one of music's most prolific and powerful reputations. As the founder and front-man for Grammy nominated monoliths Hatebreed, alongside his countless collaborations with everyone from DJ Khaled and Lights to Five Finger Death Punch, Jasta's reputation extends well beyond music. From stints as the four-year host of MTV's Headbanger's Ball to his own popular podcast, the 2016-launched The Jasta Show, he has become synonymous with both heavy music and hardcore culture.

Jasta will drop the new solo album The Lost Chapters — Volume 2 on December 13th. The album is available for pre-order now at this location.

To herald the arrival of this unique, fully collaborative release, Jasta has shared "When The Contagion Is You", featuring Trivium's Matthew K. Heafy. The track is available now across all digital platforms.

The album also includes additional guest appearances from: Max Cavalera (Soulfly), Howard Jones (Light The Torch), George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher (Cannibal Corpse), Kirk Windstein (Crowbar / Kingdom Of Sorrow), and many more.

This new material is the first all-new music from Jasta since the release of Hatebreed's most recent album, The Concrete Confessional, which spawned the band's biggest streaming hit to date, "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today." Moreover, this new body of work stands as a unique release for the genre, given the entirely collaborative nature of guest vocalists and musicians that rotate throughout every song.

As Jasta explains, "It was overdue for another solo release since the last one had come out in 2017. The timing for new music is perfect. It was important to me for this new collection to have the compilation feel of the first one while maintaining its catchiness and dynamics."

The Lost Chapters Volume 2 cover art and tracklisting:

"They Want Your Soul" featuring George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher

'Return From War" featuring Max Cavalera

"Strength To Draw The Line" featuring Jesse Leach

"Cleansed By The Waves" featuring Zoli Teglas

"When The Contagion Is You" featuring Matthew K.Heafy

"Spilled Blood Never Dries" featuring Kirk Windstein

"Heaven Gets What It Wants" featuring Howard Jones

"Silence Is The Enemy" featuring BillyBio

"Just Breathing" featuring Frank Palmeri

"Our Guardian Angel" featuring Phil Rind

"13 Appears" featuring Tommy Victor

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due" featuring Joey Concepcion