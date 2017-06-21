HATEBREED Release “Seven Enemies” Music Video

Hatebreed are kicking down the door of summer 2017. The band has issued the video for the thunderous anthem "Seven Enemies" from last year's The Concrete Confessional. Watch it below.

The band has also joined the 2017 edition of the annual Vans Warped Tour. Hatebreed will remain on Warped Tour for the rest of the summer, until the trek wraps in August in Pomona, California. More Warped Tour details here.

Additionally, today, June 21st, Hatebreed are sharing their favorite metal and hardcore tracks by engaging a take over of PlayStation Music's Metal Kingdom playlist on Spotify. Check it out here.