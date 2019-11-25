HATEBREED, STICK TO YOUR GUNS, VENOM PRISON To Tour With PARKWAY DRIVE In April; Video Message

Parkway Drive have announced Hatebreed (pictured above), Stick To Your Guns, and Venom Prison as special guests for their Viva The Underdogs - European Revolution 2020’Arena Tour in April 2020.

The tour will kick off on April 1 in Hamburg’s Sporthalle and conclude at the legendary SSE Arena Wembley in London on April 18. Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

April

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

3 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

4 - Zürich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

6 - Budapest, Hungary - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

7 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

9 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

11 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

13 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Lu Rockhal

15 - Paris, France - Zenith

16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

18 - London, England - The SSE Arena Wembley

Hatebreek vocalist Jamey JASTA states, "We are very excited to be on the 'Viva The Underdogs' tour with Parkway Drive, Stick To Your Guns, and Venom Prison in April 2020. The first time ever for Parkway Drive and Hatebreed to team up - we are honoured and excited. We'll see you in the pit!"

Venom Prison frontwoman Larissa Stupor adds, "We feel incredibly honoured to share the stage with Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, and Stick To Your Guns on their upcoming European arena tour. To tour with one of the biggest bands in alternative music right now is huge for a band like us. From capacities of 5000 to 12,000 they will be the biggest shows we've played to date and we're incredibly grateful for the opportunity. These bands have been huge influences in our development as musicians over the years and we'll be sure to bring the blastbeats. The grind is real."

You can watch a video message from Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall and Jamey Jasta below:

