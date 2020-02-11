HATEBREED To Perform At LAUNCH Music Conference And Festival In Downtown Lancaster, PA

LAUNCH Music Conference And Festival has announced the addition of metal/hardcore giants, Hatebreed, to the list of performers slated to appear at this year's event. The Grammy-nominated quintet will play on Saturday, May 2 at Chameleon Club in Downtown Lancaster, PA.

LAUNCH director and founder Jeremy L. Weiss says, "The LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival parent company, The CI Companies, has had the pleasure of producing Hatebreed shows several times over the last couple decades. They are a colossal force in metal and hardcore music, and a big-time personal favorite! Easily some of the best dudes in the business, to boot. Love what they add to LAUNCH, and how this year's event has such incredible musical diversity, and choice for attendees, top-down!"

Celebrating its 12th year, The LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival will once again take over Historic Downtown Lancaster April 30-May 3, 2020.

2020 Single-Day, Weekend and VIP passes are available for purchase at www.LaunchMusicConference.com. Bands/artists/media/industry can also register, submit to perform and book lodging at www.LaunchMusicConference.com.

Hatebreed will release their new single, "When The Blade Drops", on February 14 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Hatebreed will support Parkway Drive on their upcoming European tour alongside Stick To Your Guns, and Venom Prison. The band released this trailer for the Viva The Underdogs - European Revolution 2020 Arena Tour.

The tour will kick off on April 1 in Hamburg’s Sporthalle and conclude at the legendary SSE Arena Wembley in London on April 18. Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

April

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

3 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

4 - Zürich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

6 - Budapest, Hungary - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

7 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

9 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

11 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

13 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Lu Rockhal

15 - Paris, France - Zenith

16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

18 - London, England - The SSE Arena Wembley

Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta states, "We are very excited to be on the 'Viva The Underdogs' tour with Parkway Drive, Stick To Your Guns, and Venom Prison in April 2020. The first time ever for Parkway Drive and Hatebreed to team up - we are honoured and excited. We'll see you in the pit!"