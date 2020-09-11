HATEBREED To Release Weight Of The False Self Album In November; Title Track Lyric Video Streaming

Hatebreed are set to release their eighth studio album, Weight Of The False Self, on November 27 via Nuclear Blast. The 12-track album is stacked with pit-starting anthems and is available for pre-order here.

The band has shared the lyric video for the title track. Check it out below. Pre-save the record and listen to the title track today via all streaming platforms, here.

Regarding the new album, frontman Jamey Jasta says, "When writing lyrics and riffs, I try to be in the moment, getting a mental picture of my current reality in order to convey what I want to say. Sometimes, I think my reality consists of two irreducible elements, expressed by the age-old interior battle of the dualistic self. The angel on one shoulder stands firm, providing reason, wisdom, and compassion while the devil dances angrily on the other, ranting with passion, spite, and dark desire. I often wonder if a truly centered mind is attainable, an effortless and non-dualistic state of equilibrium. Until then, I'll just listen to both sides of my personality and hope I make the right choice. At the end of the day, the listener will choose to hear what they want, but when I am writing, I imagine the voice of the angel to be a lil' louder."

Weight Of The False Self was produced by frequent Hatebreed collaborator Zeuss and it arrives on the heels of Hatebreed's sold-out 2019 anniversary shows and the unprecedented success of 2016's The Concrete Confessional. Not only did the latter rack up over 42 million Spotify streams, but the single, "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today" also clocked over 30 million Spotify streams.

Renowned for their ability to provide an intense, cathartic release for their fans, Hatebreed challenged themselves and their writing style in order to produce material that is exceptionally relatable in a contemporary world flooded with overstimulation, emotional dampening and lack of social patience.

"Weight Of The False Self is a perfect representation of Hatebreed in 2020, a fresh onslaught of soon-to-be classics with all the elements that led you here since day one," explains guitarist Frank Novinec. And drummer Matt Byrne shares, "There's no shortage of beefy riffs and adrenaline-fueled drums on this record. I'm proud to say that we will consistently provide a soundtrack to which you can mosh in your living room and destroy your apartment."

The album artwork was created by Eliran Kantor.

Tracklisting:

"Instinctive (Slaughterlust)"

"Let Them All Rot"

"Set It Right (Start With Yourself)"

"Weight Of The False Self"

"Cling to Life"

"A Stroke of Red"

"Dig Your Way Out"

"This I Earned"

"Wings of The Vulture"

"The Herd Will Scatter"

"From Gold to Gray"

"Invoking Dominance"

"Weight Of The False Self" lyric video:

Hatebreed are:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Frank Novinec - Guitars

Wayne Lozinak - Guitars

Matt Byrne - Drums