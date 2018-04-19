HATESPHERE Ink New Deal With Scarlet Records

Danish thrash/death metal band HateSphere are back with Scarlet Records. To honor the band's sights on old-school values and the roots that got them started 18 years ago and to also close the circle of a successful and productive business relationship, HateSphere and Scarlet Records decided to join forces again for the band's upcoming 10th full-length studio album.

Formed in Aarhus, Denmark by guitarist Peter “Pepe” Hansen in 2000, HateSphere is one of a handful of bands reigniting the flame of '80s speed metal by way of the so-called Scandinavian neo-thrash movement (spearheaded by the likes of Arch Enemy and The Haunted). The band quickly overpowered the Danish metal scene, while concurrently setting an immeasurable new standard for thrash metal domestically and abroad. HateSphere’s first three albums, all of them under the leadership of the Italian label Scarlet Records, upgraded the band’s status from local sensation to Europe’s hottest up and coming thrash quintet.

Having released six more highly praised sophomore albums via SPV Records, Napalm Records and Massacre Records in the following years and having been able to support those musical jewels by numerous successful tours throughout Europe, Japan, China and the US, plus having gathered a number of award nominations, HateSphere undeniably did manage to make a stand for themselves within the international metal scene.

Even though the band has been undergoing several changes within their lineup over the years, it never stopped them - but quite the contrary motivated them even more to progress both musically and personally. Not surprisingly this constant and hard work is what encouraged pioneer bands like Hypocrisy, Crowbar, Soilwork, Chimaira, The Black Dahlia Murder and Gojira to decide to hit the roads with HateSphere and bring their energetic live performances to those stage we all love together.

Hatesphere are currently in the process of recording their new album at Antfarm Studios under the direction of long-time team member Tue Madsen.

Says the band: "As you might have noticed from our posts last week, we are currently in the process of recording our new album, which is going to be our 10th studio album after we started this band 18 years ago. Time flies and a lot has happened during all those years - all of which we are more than thankful for and yes, why not say it, proud of.

"And since we honour and value the roots and people that got us started all this time ago, we are now more than happy to be able to announce that we will be working with Scarlet Records again! This great Italian metal label released our first three albums ever recorded and now the team is back together. What a beautiful way to both close a circle and start a new chapter.

"Stay tuned for some more sweet news to come soon. Thank you!"

Upcoming live dates:

May

18 - Moonlight Music Hall - Diest, Belgium

19 - Achterhoeks Metalfest 2018 - Eibergen, Netherlands

July

12 - Eistnaflug Festival 2018, Neskaupstaður, Iceland

October

5 - Euroblast Festival 14 / 2018 - Köln, Germany

HateSphere are:

Esben “Esse” Hansen - Vocals

Peter “Pepe” Lyse Hansen - Guitar

Kasper Kirkegaard - Guitar

Jimmy Nedergaard - Bass

Mike Park - Drums