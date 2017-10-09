HATESPHERE Post “Your Sad Existence” Live Video; Announce Dates In Japan

The Scandinavian crown princes of thrash metal, Hatesphere, have posted a live video for the song "Your Sad Existence" which was shot at the Copenhell festival, where the band played in late June.

"This video has been recorded during our performance at this year's Copenhell Festival and as you'll see, it's been a hell of a fun show again. Since all of this wouldn't be possible without the support of all of you great people out there, we want to say 'thank you' with this video!"

Hatesphere are also going to return to Japan next year. The band will join Serenity In Murder on 3 dates of the RedruM Fest 2018, along with Mors Principium Est.

The band comments:

"It's been 11 years since we played Japan the last time, and now - thanks to Freddy and Serenity In Murder - we're soon on our way over there again. No need to say that we can't wait to be back and no need to say that we will do our best to make all you Japanese fans go crazy wanting more! In the meantime, we will write a new album for you - and who knows, maybe you guys and girls from Japan will be the first to hear a song or two from that album played live! See you in February - we simply can't wait!"

Dates:

February

22 – Osaka – The Live House Soma

24 – Tokyo – Cyclone

25 – Tokyo – Clubasia