HATESPHERE Release Japan Tour 2018 Behind The Scenes Video

Danish thrashers Hatesphere have released behind the scenes footage from their tour of Japan in February. Says the band: "As we're getting ready for the last few shows in support of New Hell, we want to share with you all the fun we had in Japan. KANPAI!!"

Upcoming shows:

May

18 - Moonlight Music Hall - Diest, Belgium

19 - Achterhoeks Metalfest 2018 - Eibergen, Netherlands

July

12 - Eistnaflug Festival 2018, Neskaupstaður, Iceland

October

5 - Euroblast Festival 14 / 2018 - Köln, Germany