HATESPHERE Release Japan Tour 2018 Behind The Scenes Video
April 17, 2018, an hour ago
Danish thrashers Hatesphere have released behind the scenes footage from their tour of Japan in February. Says the band: "As we're getting ready for the last few shows in support of New Hell, we want to share with you all the fun we had in Japan. KANPAI!!"
Upcoming shows:
May
18 - Moonlight Music Hall - Diest, Belgium
19 - Achterhoeks Metalfest 2018 - Eibergen, Netherlands
July
12 - Eistnaflug Festival 2018, Neskaupstaður, Iceland
October
5 - Euroblast Festival 14 / 2018 - Köln, Germany