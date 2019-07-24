HATESPHERE To Tour Europe With DIABOLICAL In October

This October, HateSphere (pictured above) will join forces with Swedish death metallers Diabolical for a co-headline tour through Europe.

Both of them will be presenting their newest songs as well as old hits and a few in-between surprises. Be prepared for fierce shows full of dark, doomy and fast-paced death and thrash metal tunes.

Just like HateSphere will be having their latest record Reduced To Flesh (2018, Scarlet Records) with them, Diabolical will be bringing their latest album Eclipse (2019, Indie Recordings). Not only do both bands share having a band history and experiences of about 20 years, but also their musical approach on our newest releases do show quite some parallels. Both Reduced To Flesh and Eclipse do have an intriguing underlying dark and doomy atmosphere, supporting heavy and hard-hitting grooves. The haunting and powerful vocals perfectly match the angry and startling lyrics, reflecting on the dark side of humanity that forces the listener to explore his own diabolical side. Not to forget the fast-paced and technically enhanced guitar riffs and soli.

Dates:

October

4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen

5 – Zeist, Netherlands – De Peppel

6 – Namur, Belgium – Belvedere

7 – Dresden, Germany – Chemiefabrik

8 – Cologne, Germany – MTC

9 – Strasbourg, France – La Maison Bleue

10 – Sion, Switzerland – Le Port Franc

11 – Lenzburg, Switzerland – Met-Bar

12 – Retorbido, Italy – Dagda Club