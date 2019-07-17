HATRIOT Debut "Ethereal Nightmare" Lyric Video

US thrash outfit, Hatriot, have released their new digital single and lyric video, "Ethereal Nightmare". Watch the clip below.

The song is taken from the upcoming album, From Days Unto Darkness, due out on July 26 via Massacre Records. It's the first album with Cody Souza on the microphone, who stepped into the shoes of his father Steve "Zetro" Souza, who left the band a few years ago.

You can look forward to an album with grim, nefarious lyrics dealing with subjects like the end of the world, conspiracy theories, horror icons, and a new world order, among others.

The album will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP as well digitally, and is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"One Less Hell"

"Daze Into Darkness"

"Carnival Of Execution"

"Organic Remains"

"World, Flesh & Devil"

"Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed"

"In The Mind Of The Mad"

"Delete"

"Ethereal Nightmare"

"Ethereal Nightmare" lyric video:

"Organic Remains" lyric video:

Hatriot live:

August

24 - Anderson, CA - Anderson River Park (Iron Mountain Metal Massacre)

(Photo - Jen Cash/Calibree Photography)