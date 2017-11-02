HAVOK Announce 2018 Tour Dates With KILLSWITCH ENGAGE And ANTHRAX; Band To Perform at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest This Saturday

Thrash metal outfit Havok have revealed plans for a winter tour in early 2018 supporting metalcore giants Killswitch Engage and thrash legends Anthrax. Catch them on the road starting on January 20th throughout March 10th on the Killthrax"tour in addition to various one-off headlining gigs along the way.

Vocalist and guitarist David Sanchez adds, “These Killthrax shows are going to kill and thrax. We expect to see some rowdy crowds and we couldn't be more stoked to check another one of the Big 4 off of our bucket list! Prepare for maximum riffage...”

Prior to the tour, Havok will be featured on the Ozzfest day of the second annual Ozzfest Meets Knotfest on Saturday, November 4th in San Bernadino, CA alongside Ozzy Osbourne, Prophets Of Rage, Deftones and more. Stop by FYE's tent at 3:30 PM, for a meet & greet with the band.

Havok tour dates:

November

4 San Bernadino, CA - Ozzfest Meets Knotfest (3:30 PM signing @ FYE tent)

January

20 Merriam, KS - Aftershock #

21 - Memphis, TN - Growlers #

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Cafe #

24 - Corning, NY - Lando’s #

25 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

26 - London, ON - London Music Hall

27 - Stroudsburgh, PA - Sherman Theater

28 - Richmond, VA - The National

29 - Columbia, SC - New Brooklyn Tavern #

30 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

31 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

February

1 - Dayton, OH - Rockstar Pro Arena #

2 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

3 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

5 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

6 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

8 - Corpus Christi, TX - The Pavilion

9 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Pavilion

10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

11 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre

12 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red #

13 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

14 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

15 - Reno, NV - Jub Jubs #

16 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

17 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

19 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch

20 - Grand Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Center

21 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

22 - Saskatoon, SK - Matriach Night Club

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

25 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem @ Hard Rock

27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

28 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

March

1 - Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head Live

2 - Rochester, NY - Dome Arena

3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

4 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

5 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti

6 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West #

7 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch #

8 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater

# - Havok only

Havok lineup:

Pete Webber - Drums

Reece Scruggs - Guitar

David Sanchez - Guitar, Vocals

Nick Schendzielos - Bass