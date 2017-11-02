HAVOK Announce 2018 Tour Dates With KILLSWITCH ENGAGE And ANTHRAX; Band To Perform at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest This Saturday
November 2, 2017, 5 minutes ago
Thrash metal outfit Havok have revealed plans for a winter tour in early 2018 supporting metalcore giants Killswitch Engage and thrash legends Anthrax. Catch them on the road starting on January 20th throughout March 10th on the Killthrax"tour in addition to various one-off headlining gigs along the way.
Vocalist and guitarist David Sanchez adds, “These Killthrax shows are going to kill and thrax. We expect to see some rowdy crowds and we couldn't be more stoked to check another one of the Big 4 off of our bucket list! Prepare for maximum riffage...”
Prior to the tour, Havok will be featured on the Ozzfest day of the second annual Ozzfest Meets Knotfest on Saturday, November 4th in San Bernadino, CA alongside Ozzy Osbourne, Prophets Of Rage, Deftones and more. Stop by FYE's tent at 3:30 PM, for a meet & greet with the band.
Havok tour dates:
November
4 San Bernadino, CA - Ozzfest Meets Knotfest (3:30 PM signing @ FYE tent)
January
20 Merriam, KS - Aftershock #
21 - Memphis, TN - Growlers #
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Cafe #
24 - Corning, NY - Lando’s #
25 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
26 - London, ON - London Music Hall
27 - Stroudsburgh, PA - Sherman Theater
28 - Richmond, VA - The National
29 - Columbia, SC - New Brooklyn Tavern #
30 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live
31 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
February
1 - Dayton, OH - Rockstar Pro Arena #
2 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
3 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
5 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
6 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
8 - Corpus Christi, TX - The Pavilion
9 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Pavilion
10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
11 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre
12 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red #
13 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
14 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
15 - Reno, NV - Jub Jubs #
16 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
17 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
19 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch
20 - Grand Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Center
21 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
22 - Saskatoon, SK - Matriach Night Club
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
25 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem @ Hard Rock
27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
28 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon
March
1 - Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head Live
2 - Rochester, NY - Dome Arena
3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
4 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
5 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti
6 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West #
7 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch #
8 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater
# - Havok only
Havok lineup:
Pete Webber - Drums
Reece Scruggs - Guitar
David Sanchez - Guitar, Vocals
Nick Schendzielos - Bass