April 5, 2018, an hour ago

HAVOK Announce Latin American Tour Dates

After having just wrapped up a massive tour all over North America with Killswitch Engage and Anthrax, modern thrash metal trailblazers Havok will continue to promote their latest album, Conformicide, by kicking off a European headlining tour with support from Darkest Hour, Cephalic Carnage and Harlott.

Below is a list of all upcoming live dates, which also includes newly announced summer dates in Latin America.

European dates (with Darkest Hour, Cephalic Carnage & Harlott):

April
5 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel   
6 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden  
7 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser  
8 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central  
9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice  
10 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert  
12 - Nürnberg, Germany - Z-Bau  
13 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff  
14 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne  
15 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda   
16 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol   
17 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom   
18 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo  
20 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem   
21 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place  
22 - Paris, France - Petit Bain  
23 - London, UK - Underworld  
24 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge  
25 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse   
26 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum   
27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa  
28 - Hannover, Germany - Faust  
29 - München, Germany - Backstage

Latin American dates:

June
1 - Guatemala City, Guatemala - Venue TBA
2 - San Salvador, El Salvado - Venue TBA
3 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Venue TBA
5 - Tegucigalpa, Honduras - Venue TBA
6 - Cali, Colombia - Venue TBA
7 - Bogotá, Colombia - Venue TBA
8 - Quito, Ecuador - Venue TBA
9 - Lima, Perú - Venue TBA
10 - Santiago, Chile - Venue TBA
13 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Venue TBA
14 - Cochabamba, Bolivia - Venue TBA
15 - Sao Paulo, Brasil - Venue TBA
16 - Recife, Brasil - Venue TBA
17 - Belo Horizonte, Brasil - Venue TBA
21 - Queretaro, Mexico - Cideaa Record
22 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Foro Independencia
23 - Monerrey, Mexico - Escena Monetrrey
24 - Mexico City, Mexico - Bajo Circuito

