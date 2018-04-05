HAVOK Announce Latin American Tour Dates

After having just wrapped up a massive tour all over North America with Killswitch Engage and Anthrax, modern thrash metal trailblazers Havok will continue to promote their latest album, Conformicide, by kicking off a European headlining tour with support from Darkest Hour, Cephalic Carnage and Harlott.

Below is a list of all upcoming live dates, which also includes newly announced summer dates in Latin America.

European dates (with Darkest Hour, Cephalic Carnage & Harlott):

April

5 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

6 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

7 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

8 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

12 - Nürnberg, Germany - Z-Bau

13 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

14 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

15 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

16 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

17 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom

18 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo

20 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

21 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

22 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

23 - London, UK - Underworld

24 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

25 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

26 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

28 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

29 - München, Germany - Backstage

Latin American dates:

June

1 - Guatemala City, Guatemala - Venue TBA

2 - San Salvador, El Salvado - Venue TBA

3 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Venue TBA

5 - Tegucigalpa, Honduras - Venue TBA

6 - Cali, Colombia - Venue TBA

7 - Bogotá, Colombia - Venue TBA

8 - Quito, Ecuador - Venue TBA

9 - Lima, Perú - Venue TBA

10 - Santiago, Chile - Venue TBA

13 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Venue TBA

14 - Cochabamba, Bolivia - Venue TBA

15 - Sao Paulo, Brasil - Venue TBA

16 - Recife, Brasil - Venue TBA

17 - Belo Horizonte, Brasil - Venue TBA

21 - Queretaro, Mexico - Cideaa Record

22 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Foro Independencia

23 - Monerrey, Mexico - Escena Monetrrey

24 - Mexico City, Mexico - Bajo Circuito