HAVOK Announce Latin American Tour Dates
April 5, 2018, an hour ago
After having just wrapped up a massive tour all over North America with Killswitch Engage and Anthrax, modern thrash metal trailblazers Havok will continue to promote their latest album, Conformicide, by kicking off a European headlining tour with support from Darkest Hour, Cephalic Carnage and Harlott.
Below is a list of all upcoming live dates, which also includes newly announced summer dates in Latin America.
European dates (with Darkest Hour, Cephalic Carnage & Harlott):
April
5 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
6 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
7 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
8 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central
9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
10 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
12 - Nürnberg, Germany - Z-Bau
13 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
14 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
15 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda
16 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
17 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom
18 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo
20 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
21 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
22 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
23 - London, UK - Underworld
24 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
25 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
26 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
28 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
29 - München, Germany - Backstage
Latin American dates:
June
1 - Guatemala City, Guatemala - Venue TBA
2 - San Salvador, El Salvado - Venue TBA
3 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Venue TBA
5 - Tegucigalpa, Honduras - Venue TBA
6 - Cali, Colombia - Venue TBA
7 - Bogotá, Colombia - Venue TBA
8 - Quito, Ecuador - Venue TBA
9 - Lima, Perú - Venue TBA
10 - Santiago, Chile - Venue TBA
13 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Venue TBA
14 - Cochabamba, Bolivia - Venue TBA
15 - Sao Paulo, Brasil - Venue TBA
16 - Recife, Brasil - Venue TBA
17 - Belo Horizonte, Brasil - Venue TBA
21 - Queretaro, Mexico - Cideaa Record
22 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Foro Independencia
23 - Monerrey, Mexico - Escena Monetrrey
24 - Mexico City, Mexico - Bajo Circuito