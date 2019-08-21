HAVOK Announce US Headline Tour With RINGWORM And MOBILE DEATHCAMP

Thrash metal trailblazers, Havok, have just announced their US headline tour with support from Ringworm and Mobile Deathcamp. The band will be hitting the road this October for the West coast tour starting October 15 in Colorado Springs and wrapping on October 23 in Grand Junction. Tickets will go on sale starting August 23 at 10 AM, local time and will be available for purchase here.

"We're pumped to hit the road with two great live bands and hit some roads less traveled in the process," states Havok frontman David Sanchez about the tour. "We don't often make it to many of these cities, so get out to a show because it may be a while until we roll through your neck of the woods again!"

Dates:

October

15 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

17 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

20 - Tijuana, MX - Estadio Caliente *

21 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewing CO.

22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Divebar

23 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

December

7 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater ^

* festival, no support

^ with Vio-Lence and Axeslasher