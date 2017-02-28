HAVOK Debut “Intention To Deceive” Music Video
February 28, 2017, an hour ago
Thrash metal stalwarts, Havok, have released a music video for “Intention To Deceive”, a track from their upcoming record, Conformicide, which will be released on March 10th via Century Media Records. Click this link to direct you to selected stores and download/streaming platforms. The new video can be found below.
In addition to Conformicide being released on CD, digital and streaming platforms, the album will also be available in an array of limited edition vinyl colors. See below for a complete list of these color LPs and where fans can purchase them.
Color Vinyls:
Black - All Outlets (unlimited)
White - CM Distro Europe Exclusive (100 copies)
Lilac - Europe (200 copies)
Golden - Nuclear Blast Europe Exclusive (200 copies)
Neon Yellow - US Stores / Indie Merch (400 copies)
Clear - Pledge Music Exclusive (300 copies)
Transparent Blue - Tour/Band Exclusive (300 copies)
Fans can now pre-order Conformicide via CMDistro or Pledge Music. Also available via iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.
Tracklisting:
“F.P.C.”
“Hang 'Em High”
“Dogmaniacal”
“Intention To Deceive”
“Ingsoc”
“Masterplan”
“Peace Is In Pieces”
“Claiming Certainty”
“Wake Up”
“Circling The Drain”
Bonus Tracks (Special Edition CD)
“String Break”
“Slaughtered”
Bonus Tracks (Gatefold 2LP + CD)
“String Break”
“Slaughtered”
“Claiming Certainty” (Live)
“Intention To Deceive” video:
"Ingsoc”:
"Hang 'Em High”:
Havok are on tour in the US with Suicidal Tendencies and Crowbar.
February
28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
March
1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
4 - Ft. Meyers, FL - Harborside Events Center
5 - Tampa, FL - State Theatre
7 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre
8 - Lawrence, KS - Granada
10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall Complex
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
European Headline Tour with Warbringer, Gorod & Exmortus:
April
1 - Edingburgh, UK - Heavy Scotland Festival * Havok only!
2 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
3 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s
4 - London, UK - Underworld
5 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
6 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival
9 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
15 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
16 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall
17 - München, Germany - Feierwerk
19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
21 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony
22 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
24 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur
26 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
27 - Barcelona , Spain - Salamandra 1
28 - Puget, France - Le Rats
29 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
30 - Essen, Germany - Turock