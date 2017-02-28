HAVOK Debut “Intention To Deceive” Music Video

February 28, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal havok

HAVOK Debut “Intention To Deceive” Music Video

Thrash metal stalwarts, Havok, have released a music video for “Intention To Deceive”, a track from their upcoming record, Conformicide, which will be released on March 10th via Century Media Records. Click this link to direct you to selected stores and download/streaming platforms. The new video can be found below.

In addition to Conformicide being released on CD, digital and streaming platforms, the album will also be available in an array of limited edition vinyl colors. See below for a complete list of these color LPs and where fans can purchase them.

Color Vinyls:

Black - All Outlets (unlimited)
White - CM Distro Europe Exclusive (100 copies)
Lilac - Europe (200 copies)
Golden - Nuclear Blast Europe Exclusive (200 copies)
Neon Yellow - US Stores / Indie Merch (400 copies)
Clear - Pledge Music Exclusive (300 copies)
Transparent Blue - Tour/Band Exclusive (300 copies)

Fans can now pre-order Conformicide via CMDistro or Pledge Music. Also available via iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.

Tracklisting:

“F.P.C.”
“Hang 'Em High”
“Dogmaniacal”
“Intention To Deceive”
“Ingsoc”
“Masterplan”
“Peace Is In Pieces”
“Claiming Certainty”
“Wake Up”
“Circling The Drain”

Bonus Tracks (Special Edition CD)
“String Break”
“Slaughtered”

Bonus Tracks (Gatefold 2LP + CD)
“String Break”
“Slaughtered”
“Claiming Certainty” (Live)

“Intention To Deceive” video:

"Ingsoc”:

"Hang 'Em High”:

Havok are on tour in the US with Suicidal Tendencies and Crowbar.

February
28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

March
1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
4 - Ft. Meyers, FL - Harborside Events Center
5 - Tampa, FL - State Theatre
7 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre
8 - Lawrence, KS - Granada
10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall Complex
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

 

 

European Headline Tour with Warbringer, Gorod & Exmortus:

April
1 - Edingburgh, UK - Heavy Scotland Festival * Havok only!
2 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion   
3 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s  
4 - London, UK - Underworld  
5 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom   
6 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013   
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo  
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival  
9 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers  
11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia  
13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben  
14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset   
15 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia  
16 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall  
17 - München, Germany - Feierwerk  
19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena  
20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar  
21 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony  
22 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7  
23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage  
24 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur   
26 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol  
27 - Barcelona , Spain - Salamandra 1  
28 - Puget, France - Le Rats  
29 - Paris, France - Petit Bain  
30 - Essen, Germany - Turock

Featured Audio

THE WILD! - "Ready To Roll" (eOne)

THE WILD! - "Ready To Roll" (eOne)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHOUT MERCY Premier “In Waves” Lyric Video Featuring CHIMAIRA’s Mark Hunter

Exclusive: WITHOUT MERCY Premier “In Waves” Lyric Video Featuring CHIMAIRA’s Mark Hunter

Latest Reviews