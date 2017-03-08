HAVOK Discuss Lyrical Concepts Behind Upcoming Conformicide Album; Video

Thrash metal stalwarts, Havok, will release their new album, Conformicide, on March 10th via Century Media Records. In the new video below, David Sanchez (vocals, guitar) discusses the lyrical concepts behind the new album.

In addition to Conformicide being released on CD, digital and streaming platforms, the album will also be available in an array of limited edition vinyl colors. See below for a complete list of these color LPs and where fans can purchase them.

Color Vinyls:

Black - All Outlets (unlimited)

White - CM Distro Europe Exclusive (100 copies)

Lilac - Europe (200 copies)

Golden - Nuclear Blast Europe Exclusive (200 copies)

Neon Yellow - US Stores / Indie Merch (400 copies)

Clear - Pledge Music Exclusive (300 copies)

Transparent Blue - Tour/Band Exclusive (300 copies)

Fans can now pre-order Conformicide via CMDistro or Pledge Music. Also available via iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.

Tracklisting:

“F.P.C.”

“Hang 'Em High”

“Dogmaniacal”

“Intention To Deceive”

“Ingsoc”

“Masterplan”

“Peace Is In Pieces”

“Claiming Certainty”

“Wake Up”

“Circling The Drain”

Bonus Tracks (Special Edition CD)

“String Break”

“Slaughtered”

Bonus Tracks (Gatefold 2LP + CD)

“String Break”

“Slaughtered”

“Claiming Certainty” (Live)

“Intention To Deceive” video:

"Ingsoc”:

"Hang 'Em High”:

Havok are on tour in the US with Suicidal Tendencies and Crowbar.

March

8 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall Complex

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

European Headline Tour with Warbringer, Gorod & Exmortus:

April

1 - Edingburgh, UK - Heavy Scotland Festival * Havok only!

2 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

3 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s

4 - London, UK - Underworld

5 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

6 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival

9 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

15 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

16 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall

17 - München, Germany - Feierwerk

19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

21 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

22 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

24 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur

26 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

27 - Barcelona , Spain - Salamandra 1

28 - Puget, France - Le Rats

29 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

30 - Essen, Germany - Turock