In the video below from Sick Drummer, Havok drummer Pete Webber performs “Ingsoc”, featured on the band’s fourth studio album, Conformicide, released back in March.

Capitol Chaos recently uploaded Havok’s full set from The Den Of Sin in Sacramento, CA on March 17th. The Denver thrashers performed eight tracks on the night, including two from their new album Conformicide, “Ingsoc” and “Intention To Deceive”.