HAVOK Guitarist REECE SCRUGGS Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Havok lead guitarist Reece Scruggs shows off the gear that he uses onstage. Watch below:

Capitol Chaos recently uploaded Havok’s full set from The Den Of Sin in Sacramento, CA on March 17th. The Denver thrashers performed eight tracks on the night, including two from their new album Conformicide, “Ingsoc” and “Intention To Deceive”.

Havok have released a trailer video in support of their upcoming European tour with Warbringer, Gorod, and Exmortus. The video is available for streaming below.

Tour dates:

April

1 - Edingburgh, UK - Heavy Scotland Festival * Havok only!

2 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

3 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s

4 - London, UK - Underworld

5 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

6 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival

9 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

15 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

16 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall

17 - München, Germany - Feierwerk

19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

21 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

22 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

24 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur

26 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

27 - Barcelona , Spain - Salamandra 1

28 - Puget, France - Le Rats

29 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

30 - Essen, Germany - Turock