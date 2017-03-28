HAVOK Guitarist REECE SCRUGGS Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video
March 28, 2017, an hour ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Havok lead guitarist Reece Scruggs shows off the gear that he uses onstage. Watch below:
Capitol Chaos recently uploaded Havok’s full set from The Den Of Sin in Sacramento, CA on March 17th. The Denver thrashers performed eight tracks on the night, including two from their new album Conformicide, “Ingsoc” and “Intention To Deceive”.
Havok have released a trailer video in support of their upcoming European tour with Warbringer, Gorod, and Exmortus. The video is available for streaming below.
Tour dates:
April
1 - Edingburgh, UK - Heavy Scotland Festival * Havok only!
2 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
3 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s
4 - London, UK - Underworld
5 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
6 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival
9 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
15 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
16 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall
17 - München, Germany - Feierwerk
19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
21 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony
22 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
24 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur
26 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
27 - Barcelona , Spain - Salamandra 1
28 - Puget, France - Le Rats
29 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
30 - Essen, Germany - Turock