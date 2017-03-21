HAVOK Launch Trailer Video For Upcoming European Tour With WARBRINGER, GOROD, EXMORTUS

Thrash metal stalwarts, Havok, have released a trailer video in support of their upcoming European tour with Warbringer, Gorod, and Exmortus. The video is available for streaming below.

Tour dates:

April

1 - Edingburgh, UK - Heavy Scotland Festival * Havok only!

2 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

3 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s

4 - London, UK - Underworld

5 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

6 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival

9 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

15 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

16 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall

17 - München, Germany - Feierwerk

19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

21 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

22 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

24 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur

26 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

27 - Barcelona , Spain - Salamandra 1

28 - Puget, France - Le Rats

29 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

30 - Essen, Germany - Turock