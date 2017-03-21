HAVOK Launch Trailer Video For Upcoming European Tour With WARBRINGER, GOROD, EXMORTUS
Thrash metal stalwarts, Havok, have released a trailer video in support of their upcoming European tour with Warbringer, Gorod, and Exmortus. The video is available for streaming below.
Tour dates:
April
1 - Edingburgh, UK - Heavy Scotland Festival * Havok only!
2 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
3 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s
4 - London, UK - Underworld
5 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
6 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival
9 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
15 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
16 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall
17 - München, Germany - Feierwerk
19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
21 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony
22 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
24 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur
26 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
27 - Barcelona , Spain - Salamandra 1
28 - Puget, France - Le Rats
29 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
30 - Essen, Germany - Turock