HAVOK Release Lyric Video For "Post-Truth Era" Single

As the world adjusts to the changes happening around the globe, Colorado-based thrashers Havok offer a sense of normalcy that the band has come to be known for with the release of “Post-Truth Era”. The song is the album opener from their upcoming new studio album V, set to be released worldwide on May 1 via Century Media Records. A lyric video, created by Cloud Music Typography, can be seen below.

Guitarist/vocalist David Sanchez commented on the song: "'Post-Truth Era' is debuting at a very uncertain time for humankind. Many things are unclear at the moment, so I hope that this song will resonate with people. Our species has overcome so much to get us where we are today. We should not take this for granted. Please pay attention to the lyrics and understand that we have the power to change our world. We need to read between the lines, while keeping our spirits high. Know that we are truly all in this together and we will come out of this situation, stronger and wiser than ever.“

Engineered, mixed, mastered by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder, etc.) and showcasing stunning artwork by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Hatebreed, etc.), V will be available as limited edition Digipak CD and as LP on 180gr. vinyl with poster. Next to the unlimited black vinyl version, there will also be the following limited colored editions of the release as follows:

- White vinyl: 200x (Revolver Magazine USA)

- Transparent yellow & transparent blue splatter vinyl: 300x (Band exclusive in North America)

- Crystal clear and coke bottle swirl vinyl: 200x (CM Onlineshop USA)

- Sea glass vinyl: 300x (Indie Stores via CM USA)

- Clear vinyl: 300x (CM Distro / Webshop Europe)

- Light blue vinyl: 200x (EMP & Nuclear Blast in Europe)

- Neon yellow vinyl: 200x (Band exclusive in Europe)

V tracklisting:

"Post-Truth Era"

"Fear Campaign"

"Betrayed By Technology"

"Ritual Of The Mind"

"Interface With The Infinite"

"Dab Tsog"

"Phantom Force"

"Cosmetic Surgery"

"Panpsychism"

"Merchants Of Death"

"Don't Do It"

“Phantom Force” video:

Havok is (from left to right in above photo):

Reece Alan Scruggs - Lead Shred

Pete Webber - Lead Drums

David Sanchez - Lead Riffs / Lead Vocals

Brandon Bruce - Lead Bass / Backing Vocals

(Photo - Mark Maryanovich)