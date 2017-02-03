HAVOK Streaming New Song “Ingsoc”

Thrash-metal stalwarts, Havok, ave unleashed another new track off their upcoming record, Conformicide, which will be released on March 10th via Century Media Records. The song, "Ingsoc", is the longest running on the new album and lyrically takes heavy influence from the classic George Orwell novel, 1984.

Speaking about "Ingsoc", lead guitartist Reece Scruggs states: “This is one of my favorite tracks on the record, and a bit left field compared to most Havok tracks. Full of slamming riffs and burning lines; it's still 100% us but a bit progressive. I fully believe this song display the best in each of us and comes together to be a ripper!”

Adding his thoughts on the writing and thematics behind the song, David Sanchez (vocals, guitar) comments: “1984 takes place in a socialist hell wherein there is perpetual war, government-sanctioned propaganda, massive gaps between the rich and poor, and "Big Brother" spies on every citizen. It appears that Orwell was not just a novelist, but a prophet; as "Ingsoc" has become all too real. War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”

If you pre-order a digital copy of Conformicide via iTunes or Amazon you will obtain instant access to “Ingsoc”. Click this link to direct you to selected stores and download/streaming platforms.

In addition to Conformicide being released on CD, digital and streaming platforms, the album will also be available in an array of limited edition vinyl colors. See below for a complete list of these color LPs and where fans can purchase them.

Color Vinyls:

Black - All Outlets (unlimited)

White - CM Distro Europe Exclusive (100 copies)

Lilac - Europe (200 copies)

Golden - Nuclear Blast Europe Exclusive (200 copies)

Neon Yellow - US Stores / Indie Merch (400 copies)

Clear - Pledge Music Exclusive (300 copies)

Transparent Blue - Tour/Band Exclusive (300 copies)

Fans can now pre-order Conformicide via CMDistro or Pledge Music. Also available via iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.

Tracklisting:

“F.P.C.”

“Hang 'Em High”

“Dogmaniacal”

“Intention To Deceive”

“Ingsoc”

“Masterplan”

“Peace Is In Pieces”

“Claiming Certainty”

“Wake Up”

“Circling The Drain”

Bonus Tracks (Special Edition CD)

“String Break”

“Slaughtered”

Bonus Tracks (Gatefold 2LP + CD)

“String Break”

“Slaughtered”

“Claiming Certainty” (Live)

"Hang 'Em High”:

North American Headline Tour with Exmortus, Extinction A.D.:

February

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club

9 - Detroit, MI - Small's

10 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West

11 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

12 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

13 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom

14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

16 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

17 - Dayton, OH - Rockstar Pro Arena

19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley

Suicidal Tendencies will embark on a headlining tour through The US during February and March with Crowbar as main support and Havok as opening band. Confirmed shows are as listed.

February

22 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

23 - San Diego, CA - Observatory

24 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

25 - Farmington, NM - Top Deck

27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

March

1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

4 - Ft. Meyers, FL - Harborside Events Center

5 - Tampa, FL - State Theatre

7 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre

8 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall Complex

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

European Headline Tour with Warbringer, Gorod & Exmortus:

April

1 - Edingburgh, UK - Heavy Scotland Festival * Havok only!

2 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

3 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s

4 - London, UK - Underworld

5 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

6 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival

9 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

15 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

16 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall

17 - München, Germany - Feierwerk

19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

21 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

22 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

24 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur

26 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

27 - Barcelona , Spain - Salamandra 1

28 - Puget, France - Le Rats

29 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

30 - Essen, Germany - Turock

(Photo - Havok Facebook)