HAVOK To Release V Album In May; Band Introduce New Bassist

Colorado-based thrashers, Havok, are back. After a whirlwind yet rewarding cycle for 2017’s Conformicide effort, the high-octane outfit have emerged from the studio victorious with their new album, V. Engineered, mixed, mastered by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder, etc.) and showcasing stunning artwork by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Hatebreed, etc.), V will be released worldwide on May 1 via Century Media Records.

Havok’s guitarist/vocalist David Sanchez explains about V: "A lot of experimentation went into the writing and recording of ‘V.’ The album offers the same intensity that we’re known for, but with a few twists that may surprise people. The music is dense with lots of different intertwining parts and we’re beyond excited to release our best-sounding record to date."

V tracklisting:

"Post-Truth Era"

"Fear Campaign"

"Betrayed By Technology"

"Ritual Of The Mind"

"Interface With The Infinite"

"Dab Tsog"

"Phantom Force"

"Cosmetic Surgery"

"Panpsychism"

"Merchants Of Death"

"Don't Do It"

Havok are also pleased to announce their newest band-member addition in bass player Brandon Bruce, who debuts on V.

Bruce comments: "I am really excited about this record and to be playing bass with Havok. We really focused on structure and songwriting while maintaining the heavy riffs and brutal music the band is known for. I’m proud of how it turned out and can’t wait for everyone to hear it."

Further details about V including release formats, first single and the pre-sale will be revealed later this month.

Havok is (from left to right in above photo):

Reece Alan Scruggs - Lead Shred

Pete Webber - Lead Drums

David Sanchez - Lead Riffs / Lead Vocals

Brandon Bruce - Lead Bass / Backing Vocals

(Photo - Mark Maryanovich)