HAVOK – Video Of Full Sacramento Set Streaming

March 25, 2017, 8 minutes ago

Capitol Chaos has uploaded the full set from Havok’s set from The Den Of Sin in Sacramento, CA on March 17th. Other acts on the bill were Warbringer, Exmortus, Psychomatic, and Thrown Into Exile. The Denver thrashers performed eight tracks on the night, including two from their new album Conformicide, “Ingsoc” and “Intention To Deceive”.

 Havok have released a trailer video in support of their upcoming European tour with Warbringer, Gorod, and Exmortus. The video is available for streaming below.

Tour dates:

April
1 - Edingburgh, UK - Heavy Scotland Festival * Havok only!
2 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion   
3 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s  
4 - London, UK - Underworld  
5 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom   
6 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013   
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo  
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival  
9 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers  
11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia  
13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben  
14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset   
15 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia  
16 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall  
17 - München, Germany - Feierwerk  
19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena  
20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar  
21 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony  
22 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7  
23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage  
24 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur   
26 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol  
27 - Barcelona , Spain - Salamandra 1  
28 - Puget, France - Le Rats  
29 - Paris, France - Petit Bain  
30 - Essen, Germany - Turock

