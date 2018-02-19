HAWAII, DEUCE Reissues Featuring MARTY FRIEDMAN Due In March Via No Remorse Records

"Hawaii (the band and the island) represents a unique and very unsettling chapter in my career," says heavy metal guitar virtuoso Marty Friedman (Megadeth, Cacophony). "The band had a unique cast of characters in and around it, and a great story line, but we couldn't slay the beast that was battling us every step of the way - the fact that we were on a tiny island literally in the middle of the ocean."

Originally released in 1984 on vinyl only, Hawaii's Loud, Wild And Heavy represents a unique chapter in the early career of Marty Friedman. Listen to "Bad Boys Of Metal" at this location.

The self-titled Deuce album includes historic recordings of Marty Friedman (made together with the Tension members, Tom Gattis and Billy Giddings). The album includes tracks from 1978 and 1979, which are great examples of well-crafted early US heavy metal, but also tracks recorded during the brief reunion of the band in 1993. Listen to "Barnburner" by clicking here.

Both albums have been remastered by Bart Gabriel (Cirith Ungol, Hexx, Pagan Altar), and except bonus tracks, the CD packages include thick booklets with extended liner notes and plenty of previously unseen photos. Both titles will be released by No Remorse Records on March 30th.

A CD / LP box set reissue of Vixen - Made In Hawaii; another legendary release featuring Marty Friedman, will follow later this year.