HAZZERD - Canadian Thrashers Release Lyric Video For "A Tormented Reality"

Canadian thrash quartet, Hazzerd, have unveiled a lyric video for “A Tormented Reality”, the first single from their forthcoming sophomore album and M-Theory Audio debut, Delirium. Check out the clip, which was designed by Rafael Ortega of Ecliptic Visions, below.

“A Tormented Reality” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and other digital platforms. Says drummer/vocalist Dylan Westendorp, “We chose 'A Tormented Reality' as the first single off of Delirium because we believe it showcases everything there is to find on this new record - the speed, melody, solos and lyrics. It’s a three-minute ripper with no break in the action. Lyrically, the song talks about an individual with physical restrictions due to a medical condition they cannot control, leaving them depressed and suicidal as they cannot live their life the way others can, trapped in a tormented reality.”

Pre-orders for Delirium, which will be released on January 24, are available now. The album, which features cover artwork by Andrei Bouzikov (Municipal Waste, Skeletonwitch, Toxic Holocaust), was recorded earlier this year at Calgary's MCC Recording Studio and mixed and mastered by Johnny Gasparic (Into Eternity). All digital pre-orders include an “instant grat” download of “A Tormented Reality,” while CDs, cassettes and limited-edition colored vinyl can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Sacrifice Them (In The Name Of God)"

"A Tormented Reality"

"Sanctuary For The Mad"

"Victim Of A Desperate Mind"

"Call Of The Void"

"Dead In The Shed"

"Illuminated Truth"

"Waking Nightmare"

"The Decline"

"The End" (Outro)

Hazzerd was initially formed by drummer/lead vocalist Dylan Westendorp and guitarist Brendan Malycky, two Calgary teens who were inspired by the early work of thrash legends such as Overkill, Metallica and Anthrax. The group self-released their debut EP, Victimize The Innocent, in 2014. The following year, the band recruited then-18-year-old lead guitarist Toryin Schadlich.

In 2017, soon after solidifying the group's lineup with the addition of bassist David Sprague, Hazzerd recorded their full-length debut, Misleading Evil, which was released via Canada's World War Now Records.

In recent years, Hazzerd has performed alongside the likes of Striker, Vicious Rumors, Archspire, Spellcaster, and Grim Reaper in addition to playing noted Canadian festivals such as Loud As Hell and Armstrong MetalFest. Earlier this month, the group completed a successful string of shows north of the border with Hatchet. The group's next scheduled performance will take place at the Starlite Room in Edmonton, Alberta on December 7.

Lineup (left to right in top photo):

Toryin Schadlich: Guitars

Dylan Westendorp: Drums/Lead Vocals

David Sprague: Bass

Brendan Malycky: Guitars