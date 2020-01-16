HAZZERD Streaming New Song "Sacrifice Them (In The Name Of God)"

Calgary-based thrash group, Hazzerd, will release their sophomore album, Delirium, on January 24 via M-Theory Audio. The record's breakneck opening track, “Sacrifice Them (In The Name Of God)”, is now streaming on Spotify, Bandcamp and other digital platforms now. You can listen to the song below.

Says drummer Dylan Westendorp, “'Sacrifice Them (In The Name Of God)' is about extreme religious cults that take things too far to please their so-called God. This song is not about religion as a whole, but those people who take the idea of faith to the extreme - people who hunt down and kill innocent people because their God told them to. Musically, this song is one of our favorites, as it incorporates heavy, fast, melodic and intricate sections. It's sure to please the thrashers out there!”

The album, which features cover artwork by Andrei Bouzikov (Municipal Waste, Skeletonwitch, Toxic Holocaust), was recorded at Calgary's MCC Recording Studio and mixed and mastered by Johnny Gasparic (Into Eternity).

Tracklisting:

"Sacrifice Them (In The Name Of God)"

"A Tormented Reality"

"Sanctuary For The Mad"

"Victim Of A Desperate Mind"

"Call Of The Void"

"Dead In The Shed"

"Illuminated Truth"

"Waking Nightmare"

"The Decline"

"The End" (Outro)

“Victim Of A Desperate Mind” lyric video:

"A Tormented Reality" lyric video:

Lineup (left to right in top photo):

Toryin Schadlich: Guitars

Dylan Westendorp: Drums/Lead Vocals

David Sprague: Bass

Brendan Malycky: Guitars