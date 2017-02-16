HE IS LEGEND Share New Song "Sand"

He Is Legend have premiered the new song "Sand" from their upcoming Spinefarm Records debut few, out April 28th.

Additionally, singer Schuylar Croom spoke about the song, saying, "This is a track that gets pretty personal for me, lyrically. But all in all, it's a banger that gets in and gets out. I think it has a little taste of everything that He Is Legend does best."

few is the band's label debut and takes its title from Madame Helena Blavatsky's occult treasure The Voice Of The Silence.

The North Carolina band has also revealed the tracklisting and album cover for few. Those are posted below. few will be available for pre-order as of Friday, February 17th.

"Air Raid"

"Sand"

"Beaufort"

"Silent Gold"

"Alley Cat"

"Jordan"

"Gold Dust"

"Call Ins"

"Eastern Locust"

"Fritz The Dog"

"The Vampyre"

"The Garden"

