HE IS LEGEND Sign With Spinefarm Records; New Album Due In April

Spinefarm Records has announced that North Carolina's He Is Legend is the latest addition to the label's global roster. The band will release its new album and label debut, few, on April 28th.

"We're very excited to start a new relationship with people who truly understand this band as a whole," said frontman Schuylar Croom. "It was really important for us to find the proper home for this record after seeing the tremendous response from our fans during the crowdfunding campaign. We truly believe Spinefarm Records is the best possible partner to help us keep that momentum trending in the right direction.

"In our eyes, this is the most important He Is Legend record to date and we're happy that our friends at Spinefarm are going to help us get this album out to the masses."

The band will also embark on a slate of headline tour dates in March and will also support Norma Jean.

Tour dates:

March

1 - Nashville, TN - The End

2 - Athens, AL - El Opry

3 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone

4 - Little Rock, AK - Vino’s

5/15 - Fayetteville, AK - Nomad

6 - Tulsa, OK - Downtown Lounge

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Hangar 18

9 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

March (with Norma Jean)

10 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

12 - Walla Walla - WA

14 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

15 - Sacramento, CA - Colonial Theatre

16 - W. Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go

17 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards

20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

22 - Denver, CO - The Marquis Theater

23 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

26 - Grand Prairie, TX - So What?! Music Festival

27 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

28 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe’s Oasis

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stacie

March

30 - Pontiac, MI - The Pike Room

31 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry

April

1 - Northampton, PA - The Gin Mill

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

4 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

5 - Johnson City, TN - The Hideaway

6 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern