HE IS LEGEND Sign With Spinefarm Records; New Album Due In April
February 3, 2017, an hour ago
Spinefarm Records has announced that North Carolina's He Is Legend is the latest addition to the label's global roster. The band will release its new album and label debut, few, on April 28th.
"We're very excited to start a new relationship with people who truly understand this band as a whole," said frontman Schuylar Croom. "It was really important for us to find the proper home for this record after seeing the tremendous response from our fans during the crowdfunding campaign. We truly believe Spinefarm Records is the best possible partner to help us keep that momentum trending in the right direction.
"In our eyes, this is the most important He Is Legend record to date and we're happy that our friends at Spinefarm are going to help us get this album out to the masses."
The band will also embark on a slate of headline tour dates in March and will also support Norma Jean.
Tour dates:
March
1 - Nashville, TN - The End
2 - Athens, AL - El Opry
3 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone
4 - Little Rock, AK - Vino’s
5/15 - Fayetteville, AK - Nomad
6 - Tulsa, OK - Downtown Lounge
8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Hangar 18
9 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
March (with Norma Jean)
10 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
12 - Walla Walla - WA
14 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
15 - Sacramento, CA - Colonial Theatre
16 - W. Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go
17 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
19 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards
20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
22 - Denver, CO - The Marquis Theater
23 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
26 - Grand Prairie, TX - So What?! Music Festival
27 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
28 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe’s Oasis
29 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stacie
March
30 - Pontiac, MI - The Pike Room
31 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry
April
1 - Northampton, PA - The Gin Mill
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
4 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
5 - Johnson City, TN - The Hideaway
6 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern