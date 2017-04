He Is Legend are streaming the new song “Gold Dust”, from their upcoming Spinefarm Records debut few, out April 28th. Listen to the track below.

Tracklisting:

"Air Raid"

"Sand"

"Beaufort"

"Silent Gold"

"Alley Cat"

"Jordan"

"Gold Dust"

"Call Ins"

"Eastern Locust"

"Fritz The Dog"

"The Vampyre"

"The Garden"

“Sand”:

