HEADCAT Release Tribute Single To MOTÖRHEAD’s Lemmy

In 1999, Lemmy (Motörhead), Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats) and rockabilly guitar-slinger Danny B. Harvey (Rockats) teamed up to create a high-energy, take no prisoners combo to remind the world how Rock'n'Roll was supposed to f*ckin sound. For over 16 years Headcat continued doing just that to the accolades of fans worldwide.

Since Lemmy's untimely passing in 2015, Slim Jim and Danny B. have put Headcat on hold out of respect for their fallen band mate and have waited until the appropriate time to start performing, and recording again.

Which brings us to the spring of 2017. Along with new Headcat bassist and vocalist - former Morbid Angel frontman David Vincent - Headcat have recently recorded a heartfelt and rockin’ tribute to their late friend Lemmy Kilmister appropriately titled “Born To Lose, Live To Win”.

The song will be released digitally worldwide on June 23rd, and will be available on a very limited edition 7” single (only 300 copies pressed!). The 7” vinyl singles will be available at the band’s European shows this August, including at this year’s Wacken Festival – where the band will be performing two sets throughout the weekend.

“Lemmy was my true pal for 35 years,” Says Slim Jim Phantom. “The Headcat ‘Born To Lose, Live To Win’ track is a tribute to his spirit, image and love of original rock and roll. With his gang, Motörhead, he made an everlasting impact on their fans, and like his famed Rickenbacker/Marshall spine tingling feedback, their legacy will continue to resonate for a long time.”

Danny B. Harvey continues: “This single is both dedicated to, and a tribute to our dear friend and fallen leader. As just about every Lemmy fan knows ‘Born To Lose, Live To Win’ was not only tattooed on Lemmy's arm but also the credo he lived his life by. Rest in Peace my friend.”

Starting June 21st, the band will embark on a short run of US tour dates, before heading to Germany later this summer – giving fans not-only a night of killer live Rock N Roll, but also a chance to celebrate the spirit of the-one-and-only Lemmy Kilmister.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Born To Lose, Live To Win”

Side B

“(This Train Is Going) Straight To Hell”

Digital only bonus track – “T For Texas”

Tour dates:

June

21 – Austin, TX – Grizzly Hall

23 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

24 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

August

2 – Hamburg, Germany – Knust

4-5 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air