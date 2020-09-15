HEADLESS Feat. Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Singer GÖRAN EDMAN – ELEGY’s MARTIN HELMANTEL Announced As New Bassist

Italian prog metallers Headless, featuring former Yngwie Malmsteen vocalist Göran Edman, have announced Martin Helmantel (Elegy, 7 Miles To Pittsburgh) as their new bassist.

Guitarists Walter Cianciusi and Dario Parente are both extremely thrilled about having such an experienced musician on board; Martin Helmantel shares their excitement: “I really look forward to working with these lads…I am very happy that they asked me to join!”

The band has started recording their new album, due in early 2021 via Mighty Music.

At the same time Headless has also signed with the booking agency Sakåda Music, which includes the likes of Fabio Lione and Trick Or Treat. This heralds a long series of live shows for the new line-up in the near future.

(Photo by: DCH Photography)