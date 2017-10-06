HEADSTONES Add Four Shows In Ontario To Little Army Tour

October 6, 2017, 2 hours ago

news headstones hard rock

HEADSTONES Add Four Shows In Ontario To Little Army Tour

Veteran Canadian rockers Headstones have added four dates in Ontario, in December, to their current tour in support of new album Little Army; the complete routing is as follows:

October
14 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's
28 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

November 
9 - Victoria, BC - Sugar NightClub
10 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
11 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
13 - Kamloops, BC - CJ's Nightclub Kamloops
14 - Medicine Hat, AB - Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre
16 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Casino
17 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina
18 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brians Event Centre
20 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre
23 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
24 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
25 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's
26 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's

December
7 - London, ON - London Music Hall
8 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
9 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
14 - Oshawa, ON - The Music Hall
15 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's Music Hall
16 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's Music Hall

Featured Audio

EXHUMED - "Defenders Of The Grave" (Relapse)

EXHUMED - "Defenders Of The Grave" (Relapse)

Featured Video

GOD Premiers “I Am”

GOD Premiers “I Am”

Latest Reviews