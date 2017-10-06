HEADSTONES Add Four Shows In Ontario To Little Army Tour
October 6, 2017, 2 hours ago
Veteran Canadian rockers Headstones have added four dates in Ontario, in December, to their current tour in support of new album Little Army; the complete routing is as follows:
October
14 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's
28 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
November
9 - Victoria, BC - Sugar NightClub
10 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
11 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
13 - Kamloops, BC - CJ's Nightclub Kamloops
14 - Medicine Hat, AB - Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre
16 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Casino
17 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina
18 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brians Event Centre
20 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre
23 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
24 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
25 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's
26 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's
December
7 - London, ON - London Music Hall
8 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
9 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
14 - Oshawa, ON - The Music Hall
15 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's Music Hall
16 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's Music Hall