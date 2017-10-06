HEADSTONES Add Four Shows In Ontario To Little Army Tour

Veteran Canadian rockers Headstones have added four dates in Ontario, in December, to their current tour in support of new album Little Army; the complete routing is as follows:

October

14 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's

28 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

November

9 - Victoria, BC - Sugar NightClub

10 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

11 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

13 - Kamloops, BC - CJ's Nightclub Kamloops

14 - Medicine Hat, AB - Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre

16 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Casino

17 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

18 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brians Event Centre

20 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

23 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

24 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

25 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's

26 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's

December

7 - London, ON - London Music Hall

8 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

9 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

14 - Oshawa, ON - The Music Hall

15 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's Music Hall

16 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's Music Hall