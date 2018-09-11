HEADSTONES Announce More Dates For The Picture Of Health Tour

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their critically-acclaimed debut Picture Of Health, Headstones will reissue the album on October 26th via Cadence Recordings. After announcing the Picture Of Health Tour last week, they're thrilled to announce they will be adding more dates including stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, and Kamloops. They will be bringing along special guests The Matchstick Skeletons to open each show. Fans can purchase VIP Fan Experience Upgrade Packages here, and see a full list of tour dates below.

Picture Of Health was Headstones breakthrough debut album that went Certified Platinum in Canada. Originally released on June 1st, 1993, the reissue package will include remastered versions of the 13 original tracks plus four bonus tracks - demos of "Sweet Pea" ", "When Something Stands For Nothing," "Cemetery" and the newly re-recorded "Skin Me Alive," all originally featured on their Demo Gods cassette, which ignited their career. Leading up to the release on October 26th, follow the band on their social channels to see some rare footage and photos from the Picture Of Health era, including this video of the band performing "Judy" on MuchMusic in 1993.

Picture Of Health follows the Headstones release of their critically-acclaimed album Little Army (2017 Cadence Recordings). The album was their highest debuting full-length in over a decade, hitting #3 on the Alternative Album Chart and #13 on the Current Album Chart. The lead single "Devil's On Fire" was the #6 most played track at Active Rock radio in 2017, spending 20 weeks on the chart and reaching #1 for three weeks.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

2 - Thorold, ON - Moose & Goose

3 - Oshawa, ON - Oshawa Music Hall

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent

9 - Winnipeg, MB - Clubg Regent

10 - Brandon, MB - Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium

12 - Medicine Hat, AB - Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre

13 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

15 - Grand Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's

16 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite

19 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite

20 - Kamloops, BC - CJ's Nightclub

21 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

22 - Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre

24 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

25 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

26 - Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre

28 - North Battleford, SK - Gold Eagle Casino

December

4 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts & Events

6 - London, ON - London Music Hall

8 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

14 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall