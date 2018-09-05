HEADSTONES Announce Picture Of Health Album Reissue, Tour

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Headstones' critically-acclaimed debut album Picture Of Health and to celebrate, they will be re-issuing the album on October 26th via Cadence Recordings.

Headstones will also be heading on the road this fall for the official Picture Of Health Tour, playing this seminal album from front to back live, as well as your favourite hits! They will be bringing along The Matchstick Skeletons to open each show. Fans will also have access to the VIP Fan Experience Upgrade Package at each show - learn more here. See below for the full list of tour dates.

Picture Of Health was Headstones breakthrough debut album that went Certified Platinum in Canada. Originally released on June 1, 1993, the re-issue package will include remastered versions of the 13 original tracks plus four bonus tracks - demos of "Sweet Pea", "When Something Stands For Nothing", "Cemetery" and the newly re-recorded "Skin Me Alive", all originally featured on their Demo Gods cassette, which ignited their career.

Leading up to the release on October 26th, follow the band on their social channels to see some rare footage and photos from the Picture Of Health era, including the following video of the band performing "Judy" on MuchMusic in 1993. The album will be available for pre-order on all digital retailers and through the band's website, as of September 21st.

Picture Of Health follows the Headstones release of their 2017 album Little Army (Cadence Recordings). The album was their highest debuting full-length in over a decade, hitting #3 on the Alternative Album Chart and #13 on the Current Album Chart. The lead single "Devil's On Fire" was the #6 most played track at Active Rock radio in 2017, spending 20 weeks on the chart and reaching #1 for three weeks.

The Picture Of Health Tour 2018

November

1 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

2 - Thorold, ON - Moose & Goose

3 - Oshawa, ON - Oshawa Music Hall

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

9 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

10 - Brandon, MB - Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium

12 - Medicine Hat, AB - Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre

13 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

15 - Grand Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's

21 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

22 - Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre

24 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

25 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

28 - North Battleford, SK - Gold Eagle Casino

December

4 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts & Events

6 - London, ON - London Music Hall

8 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

14 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Pre-sale tickets will be available September 5th at 10am local time, with the public on-sale beginning September 7th at 10am local time. Further details available at this location.