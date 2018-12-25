HEADSTONES Cover TEENAGE HEAD Classic "Let's Shake" Live In Hamilton And Toronto With Guitarist GORD LEWIS; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On November 1st, the Headstones performed at First Ontario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. During their set they performed the Teenage Head classic "Let's Shake" with the band's guitarist, Gord Lewis. On December 22nd they did it again at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Ontario. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

The song is taken from Teenage Head's Frantic City album from 1980.

Headstones frontman Hugh Dillon recently spoke with CFOX about the band's resurgence and the 25th Anniversary of their debut album, Picture Of Health.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their critically-acclaimed debut Picture Of Health, Headstones reissued the album on October 26th via Cadence Recordings.

Picture Of Health was Headstones breakthrough debut album that went Certified Platinum in Canada. Originally released on June 1st, 1993, the reissue package will include remastered versions of the 13 original tracks plus four bonus tracks - demos of "Sweet Pea" ", "When Something Stands For Nothing," "Cemetery" and the newly re-recorded "Skin Me Alive," all originally featured on their Demo Gods cassette, which ignited their career. Leading up to the release on October 26th, follow the band on their social channels to see some rare footage and photos from the Picture Of Health era, including this video of the band performing "Judy" on MuchMusic in 1993.

Picture Of Health follows the Headstones release of their critically-acclaimed album Little Army (2017 Cadence Recordings). The album was their highest debuting full-length in over a decade, hitting #3 on the Alternative Album Chart and #13 on the Current Album Chart. The lead single "Devil's On Fire" was the #6 most played track at Active Rock radio in 2017, spending 20 weeks on the chart and reaching #1 for three weeks.